Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shootout after their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday finished 0-0 after extra time to set up the first all-Manchester clash in the final.

Solly March, Brighton's seventh player to step up to the spot in the shootout, launched the ball over the bar, before Victor Lindelof found the net to secure a 7-6 shootout victory for United.

The nail-biting finale was a fitting ending after 120 goalless minutes of wild swings in a game that careened from end to end all night.

The quality of the penalties in a torrential downpour was superb with United finding the net with all seven of their spotkicks.

Brighton's first six efforts were equally impressive until March fired wildly off target.

"They were great penalties," United keeper David De Gea said. "I was prepared as always. I tried to put pressure on the takers.

"There's still a long way to the final but it will be a big game against one of the best teams in Europe and the world."

Treble-chasing Manchester City await in the final after they beat Sheffield United 3-0 in their semi on Saturday.

"We showed at home we can beat them (Manchester City) so let's hope," De Gea said. United beat City 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Jan. 14.

Sunday's semi was a rematch of the 1983 final, when Brighton lost to United in the south coast side's only appearance in the showcase game.

It had fans on the edge of their seats at Wembley with numerous chances for both sides to break the deadlock, including several in extra time.

The loss ended Brighton's superb run and ended The Seagulls' hopes of clinching a first-ever major trophy.

The FA Cup final is on June 3 at Wembley.