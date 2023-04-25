AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan’s death toll rises to 460 - health ministry
The health ministry says there has been a decrease in the number of injuries and deaths in the past two days
Sudan’s death toll rises to 460 - health ministry
Sudan / Others
April 25, 2023

At least 460 people have been killed in the ongoing clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to the health ministry on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 4,063 people have also been injured in the violence.

“There has been a decrease in the number of injuries and deaths in the past two days,” the statement said.

“The emergency services in operating hospitals are stable, and some medical personnel are now able to reach hospitals,” the ministry added.

The World Health Organizations had earlier put the death toll from Sudan’s ongoing clashes at 413 people and over 3,500 injured.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitary force over military and security reform, which envisages full RSF participation in the military.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a “coup”.

Sudan’s transitional period, which started in August 2019, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us