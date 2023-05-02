AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Ugandan minister allegedly shot dead by bodyguard - police
Police launch investigation into killing of State Minister for Labour Charles Okello Engola
Ugandan minister allegedly shot dead by bodyguard - police
Police say the State Minister for Labour Charles Okello Engola was killed in his home.  PHOTO | Uganda Parliament  / Others
May 2, 2023

Uganda's State Minister for Labour Charles Okello Engola has been allegedly shot dead by his bodyguard, police said on Tuesday.

Fred Enanga, a police spokesman, said that the minister was gunned down in his home, located on the outskirts of the capital, Kampala.

Thomas Kato, a neighbor of the minister, told Anadolu that they heard gunshots from the minister's compound and later people there started shouting that the minister has been shot dead.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Anita Among, Uganda's parliament speaker, has expressed grief over the killing and called it an “unfortunate” incident.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us