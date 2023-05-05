SPORTS
Victor Osimhen in the eye of epic Serie A win
Victor Osimhen’s scintillating form for Napoli has sparked positive reviews and celebrations on Nigerian social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen during a match against Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on February 25, 2023. Photo: Reuters       / Reuters
May 5, 2023

Italian football club Napoli have won their first Serie A title in more than 30 years following their 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen’s goal haul has been instrumental in Napoli’s victory.

He scored the sole goal against Udinese that saw the Partenopei lift the coveted Serie A trophy after 33 years of waiting.

That was Osimhen’s 22nd goal of the season, placing him in pole position to win the golden boot ahead of his closest challenger Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, who has 19 goals so far.

With five games to spare, Juventus and Lazio cannot match Napoli’s points tally. Osimhen’s prolific form has also seen him bag four assists for Napoli in 27 Serie A games this season.

Should he beat Martinez to the golden boot, Osimhen will make history by becoming the first African player to top the goals chart in Serie A. The 24-year-old’s scintillating form for Napoli has sparked positive reviews and celebrations on Nigerian social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

The former Lille player now joins the league of revered footballers from the nation such as J.J. Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and John Obi Mikel.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
