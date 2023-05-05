AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian senator and wife jailed for organ-trafficking plot
The couple was sentenced on Friday for conspiring to arrange the travel of a man in order to harvest his kidney.
Senator Ike Ekweremadu is a prominent figure in Nigeria. PHOTO \ AFP / AFP
May 5, 2023

A Nigerian politician, his wife and a doctor have been jailed by a UK court for taking a 21 year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice wanted the man to become a donor for their daughter, Sonia, who suffers a kidney disease.

A third suspect, Dr Obinna Obeta, has also been jailed for targeting the potential donor.

The trio was found guilty in March of breaking modern slavery laws.

Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, while Beatrice was jailed for four years and six months. Dr Obeta was sentenced to 10 years.

The supposed donor was in February 2022 falsely presented to a private renal unit in London as Sonia’s cousin in a failed attempt for a transplant.

Prosecution said Ekweremadu behaviour showed “entitlement, dishonesty and hypocrisy”.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
