A Nigerian politician, his wife and a doctor have been jailed by a UK court for taking a 21 year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice wanted the man to become a donor for their daughter, Sonia, who suffers a kidney disease.

A third suspect, Dr Obinna Obeta, has also been jailed for targeting the potential donor.

The trio was found guilty in March of breaking modern slavery laws.

Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, while Beatrice was jailed for four years and six months. Dr Obeta was sentenced to 10 years.

The supposed donor was in February 2022 falsely presented to a private renal unit in London as Sonia’s cousin in a failed attempt for a transplant.

Prosecution said Ekweremadu behaviour showed “entitlement, dishonesty and hypocrisy”.