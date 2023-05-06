South African opera performer Pretty Yende, 38, has won praise after a strong solo performance at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Yende, a soprano, is the first African solo to perform at a British coronation. She performed “Sacred fire”, a new composition by classical and film composer Sarah Class, in front of the crowd that included royalty and global leaders.

She got huge applause from fans on social media after her performance.

Opera has always been a favourite of King Charles, who has been made patron of over a dozen musical organizations globally. In 1981, at his own wedding to the late Princess Diana, Kiri Te Kanawa, an opera singer from New Zealand, performed.

This was not be the first time King Charles had watched Yende perform as he heard her velvety voice at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 75th anniversary gala, held at Windsor Castle in April 2022.

Earlier Yende had told local media of her joy at being watched by her family back home alongside millions who will follow the coronation ceremony around the world.

Nigeria afro-pop queen Tiwa Savage will perform at the coronation concert of King Charles III on Sunday 7 May 2023 at Windsor Castle, London.

Savage, 43, a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter who also holds British citizenship, will be performing alongside a plethora of heavy weight celebrities including Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Mur.

Her invitation to perform at the coronation is a significant milestone, as she becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive such honour.