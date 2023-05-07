At least 12 leaders from Africa attended the Coronation of King Charles III at the Westminster Abbey in London, the United Kingdom on Saturday.

A majority of them were from the Commonwealth nations.

The notable heads of government included President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, William Ruto of Kenya, George Weah of Liberia, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

Others were King Mswati III of Eswatini, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo and Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya sent the nation’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute to represent him at the King’s coronation.

Côte d'Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara also delegated the invitation to his vice, Tiémoko Meyliet Koné.

Besides the African leaders, the Coronation of King Charles III was attended by hundreds of high-profile guests including French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden.

President Macron tweeted on Saturday: “Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, friends of France. Proud to be by your side on this historic day.”

Jill Biden, who represented President Joe Biden, said on Twitter: “The United States and the United Kingdom have a special relationship. It’s an honor to represent the United States on this historic day at Westminster Abbey.”

In his message, President Biden said: “Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples.”

President Ruto of Kenya said on Twitter that his country “treasures the cordial relations it enjoys with the United Kingdom”.

President Hichilema of Zambia said he was proud to “witness this historical event, which last took place some 70 years ago”.

Samia Suluhu, the President of Tanzania, which is a Commonwealth nation, said on Twitter: “Heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla on your coronation. May your reign be filled with peace, stability and prosperity. I am looking forward to taking the strong and historical Tanzania-UK bilateral ties to greater heights.” Suluhu did not attend the coronation in person.

Whereas Charles, 74, became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, his coronation on Saturday was the formal crowning of the monarch.

King Charles III took the Coronation Oath and became the first monarch to pray aloud at his coronation. In his prayer, he asked to “be a blessing” to people “of every faith and conviction.”

Once the King was crowned, his wife, Queen Camilla, 75, was crowned in a shorter ceremony.

The May 6 ceremony was the first coronation in the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

In the UK, the monarch is the head of state. The King also chairs monthly meetings of the Privy Council, to approve Orders in Council; receives incoming and outgoing ambassadors; makes a host of other appointments, such as the senior judges, but in all this he acts on the advice of the government.