AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan condemns attack on Turkish envoy's vehicle in Khartoum
Sudanese Foreign ministry termed the attack on Turkish envoy’s vehicle a deplorable act.
Sudan condemns attack on Turkish envoy's vehicle in Khartoum
The fighting between two rival forces in Sudan has left the nation in turmoil since April 15. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 7, 2023

Sudan on Sunday strongly condemned an attack this weekend on a Turkish diplomatic convoy in the capital Khartoum.

The official vehicle of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Cobanoglu was hit by gunfire in Khartoum on Saturday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

No casualties were reported and the source of the gunfire was not yet clear. The warring Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group blamed each other for the attack.

In a statement, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry accused the RSF of being responsible for the attack on the Turkish envoy’s vehicle.

“This deplorable act demonstrates the rebels' deliberate approach of targeting embassies, international organizations, and diplomatic staff,” the ministry said.

The ministry said Saturday’s attack “confirms the malicious intent of this insurgent force to assassinate the ambassador in cold blood.”

The ministry reiterated its commitment to the Vienna Convention on protecting diplomatic missions in the country.

More than 550 people have been killed and thousands injured in fighting between two rival generals – army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo – since April 15.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the two sides over the integration of the RSF into the armed forces — a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup."

The transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us