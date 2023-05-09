By Brian Okoth

Iconic Irish pop group Westlife has announced that it will perform in South Africa in November 2023.

The award-winning group will hold concerts in Cape Town and Pretoria between November 1 and November 3 as part of its ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour.

In Cape Town, Westlife will perform at the GrandWest Grand Arena on November 1.

In Pretoria, the concert will be held at the SunBet Arena at the Time Square. Tickets for both shows will go up for sale from May 12.

Westlife, the most successful Irish boyband, was formed in 1998 and consists of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily.

The group rose to fame with their debut international album ‘Westlife’ in 1999.

To date, the boyband has sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only group to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at Number One.

Some of the band’s famous songs are ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘World Of Our Own’, ‘My Love’, ‘If I Let You Go’, ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘Hello My Love’.

In March 2007, Westlife performed in Durban and Cape Town, South Africa during ‘The Love Tour’.

The tour raised a total of £1.03 million ($20 million) in ticket sales.