Tanzania has unveiled a new presidential palace located in the capital, Dodoma, that is a replica of the president's current official residence in the coastal city of Dar es Salaam.

The project is a culmination of years of work to relocate the presidency to the city in order to centralise services and will mark a historic break from the legacy of colonial rule by Britain that had preferred Dar es Salaam as the capital .

The location of the new expansive complex was chosen by founding President Julius Nyerere in early 1970s. It will be inaugurated on 20 May and President Samia Suluhu Hassan will relocate with her staff thereafter, the presidency said.

Construction works started three years ago during the reign of former President John Magufuli - who died in March 2021 while in office.

It was built by the service wing of the military although the cost involved has not been disclosed, local media reports.

The presidency has shared a video on social media of the new building's exterior ahead of the official ceremony and said a documentary of past presidents will also be unveiled.