At least ten killed, 29 others injured in Kenya protests: Human rights body
At least 10 people have been killed and 29 others injured in Kenya during protests on Monday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has said.
Kenyans took to the streets on July 7, 2025 to protest against President William Ruto's administration. / Photo: Reuters
July 7, 2025

Kenya saw at least 10 fatalities and 29 people injured during nationwide Saba Saba demonstrations, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said on Monday.

The watchdog group documented two abduction cases as well as 37 arrests across 17 counties, it said in a statement.

The group said looting was reported in six counties, and the Kerugoya Central Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office was set on fire by suspected criminals.

At least four people were killed on Monday as anti-government protests intensified across Kenya during nationwide Saba Saba demonstrations, with violence reported in parts of the capital Nairobi and Kajiado County.

Youth-driven protests

The fatalities were in Nairobi’s Kangemi area and the town of Kitengela in Kajiado County, according to local broadcasters KTN and Citizen TV, citing paramedics on the ground.

Emergency responders say they have struggled to access victims in parts of Kangemi due to barricades set up by protesters, leaving ambulance access severely limited.

The Saba Saba demonstrations, marking the anniversary of Kenya’s July 7, 1990 pro-democracy uprising, have drawn thousands into the streets.

Fuelled by mounting frustration over economic hardship, police brutality, and a string of recent deaths in police custody, the protests are largely driven by younger Kenyans.

Ammunition and tear gas

Witnesses in Kangemi described clashes between security forces and protesters, with gunfire heard throughout the morning.

In Kitengela, locals said security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse stone-throwing crowds.

The rights group warned the death toll may rise, with several injured rushed to hospitals. Tensions remain high in other urban neighbourhoods, including Nairobi’s Kibra, Mathare, and Githurai areas, where demonstrators have lit bonfires and blocked major roads with debris.

Monday’s Saba Saba protests come amid a wider national movement demanding President William Ruto’s resignation, police accountability, and economic reforms.

The unrest follows the high-profile death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, an incident that has galvanised anger nationwide.

