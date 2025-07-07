Turkish defence technology giant Baykar – the maker of the globally recognised Bayraktar drones – has acquired Piaggio Aerospace in a move that could reshape Europe’s defence and aerospace landscape.

The deal marks a critical milestone in Türkiye’s steady march toward defence-industrial globalisation — and a strategic deepening of Turkish-European defence cooperation.

The deal comes at a pivotal moment for NATO – and Europe – as it seeks to improve defence capabilities amid growing global geopolitical tensions and realignment of forces.

Türkiye, a NATO member with the second-largest military in the transatlantic bloc, is expected to play a crucial role in the ambitious programme.

With ongoing talks between the US and Türkiye at a crucial stage, Ankara is also likely to rejoin the F-35 project .

While Baykar is now a name synonymous with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the 140-year-old Italian aviation firm is known for its legacy in business jets, engines, and unmanned aircraft systems.

The acquisition , formalised during a high-profile signing ceremony in Italy last week, was approved under Italy’s ‘Golden Power’ regulatory framework, designed to safeguard companies deemed of national strategic importance.

The event was attended by Italy’s Minister of Enterprises and Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar among others.

A strategic realignment

For Türkiye, a NATO member with increasing industrial clout, the deal is emblematic of its ambitions to position its defence sector as not only a regional player but also a transcontinental force in the strategic industrial base of Europe.

Suay Nilhan Acikalin, an associate professor and leading Turkish academic specialising in international relations, says the deal is the culmination of a long-evolving bilateral cooperation between Baykar and Piaggio. But more importantly, it is a showcase of the Turkish defence industry’s phenomenal progress.

"First and foremost, it is highly significant that Türkiye has now entered into such a partnership with one of the leading defence industry players of Italy — a NATO and EU member state, and one of Europe’s most strategic countries, especially after Poland,” she tells TRT World.

“Second, this acquisition should not be seen merely as an ordinary defence industry collaboration. It reflects both a joint production initiative and a milestone that illustrates just how far Türkiye’s defence industry has advanced."

Indeed, Türkiye’s defence sector — led by companies such as Baykar , Aselsan , Roketsan , and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) — has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past two decades.

Once heavily reliant on foreign procurement, Türkiye has built a sophisticated indigenous capability, especially in unmanned systems, tactical drones, air defence, and naval platforms.

The acquisition of Piaggio, however, marks an evolution from exporting defence products to owning and operating manufacturing infrastructure within Europe.

“The exponential growth of Türkiye’s defence ecosystem is a strong indicator that Turkish defence technology will play an increasingly central role in ensuring the security of Europe and the wider region,” Acikalin says.

“It signals the emergence of new and meaningful strategic partnerships between Türkiye and its neighbours.”

From licensed production to strategic ownership

Arda Mevlutoglu, a defence analyst and aerospace policy expert, places the Baykar–Piaggio deal in a much longer historical context.

“The evolution of Turkish-Italian aerospace cooperation reflects a multifaceted and enduring relationship rooted in both strategic necessity and mutual benefit, " he tells TRT World.

“Since the Cold War, Türkiye and Italy have maintained close defence and industrial ties as NATO allies, gradually expanding their collaboration from simple platform procurement to advanced joint development programs and strategic industrial partnerships.”

According to Mevlutoglu, past projects such as the co-development of the T129 ATAK helicopter , licensed production of maritime patrol aircraft, and cooperation on space and satellite systems have laid the groundwork for today's deeper integration.

He sees the Piaggio acquisition as a continuation — and elevation — of this partnership. He states;

“Turkish-Italian aerospace cooperation is not simply a historical artefact or tactical alignment—it is a living, evolving strategic partnership. It is underpinned by shared interests, complementary capabilities, and a track record of success in complex programmes.”

He notes that both countries are now navigating the next wave of aerospace innovation — from artificial intelligence in combat platforms to dual-use space technologies — and doing so with overlapping strategic goals.

Baykar’s European industrial ambitions

In his remarks at the ceremony, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar laid out a vision for Piaggio’s future under Turkish ownership.

“Our ambition is to revitalise Piaggio Aerospace with a bold, forward-looking strategy, while honouring the deep-rooted heritage of the company…Together, we aim to drive innovation, generate new opportunities, and build a prosperous future.”

Baykar has announced that it will invest in strategic infrastructure and eventually transform the firm into a strategic production base in Europe — enabling direct participation in EU and NATO procurement frameworks.

Piaggio’s aerospace certifications, industrial heritage, and access to EU supply chains will allow Baykar to leapfrog institutional hurdles that typically challenge non-EU defence firms.

Analysts suggest this may not only serve Baykar’s expansion plans but may also act as a blueprint for other Turkish firms seeking access to Europe through industrial integration rather than external contracting.

“When we consider the broad scope of Piaggio’s past capabilities,” says Acikalin, “it’s clear that Baykar will gain substantial technological advantages, particularly in the field of aviation.”

“This partnership, therefore, is poised to deliver critical contributions — not only politically and in terms of defence — but also economically.”

Europe’s shifting defence landscape

The Baykar–Piaggio transaction comes at a time when European countries are reevaluating their defence supply chains and seeking to diversify technological dependencies amid growing geopolitical tensions.

Türkiye’s growing role as both an arms producer and now an industrial stakeholder within Europe repositions Ankara as a partner in European defence resilience, rather than merely a supplier on the periphery.

As NATO looks to modernise its defence posture and the European Union deepens its own strategic autonomy agenda, cross-border industrial alliances like this one could form the backbone of next-generation transatlantic security cooperation.

With sustained political alignment, technological integration, and targeted investment, the Baykar–Piaggio acquisition signals more than a deepening partnership — it marks Türkiye’s ascent as a leading actor in the reshaping of Europe’s defence-industrial architecture.