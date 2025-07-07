WORLD
At least 28 children among dozens killed in US flash floods
President Donald Trump says he plans to visit Texas later this week.
Officials said more than 850 people had been rescued. / Getty Images
July 7, 2025

The death toll from flash floods in the US state of Texas has risen to 82, including 28 children, according to a media report late Sunday.

The tally includes 68 deaths in Kerr County, six deaths in Travis County, three deaths in Burnet County, two deaths each in Kendall and Williamson counties and one death in Tom Green County.

Airborne rescue teams in Texas have been working nonstop since the deadly floods to search for survivors in the Hill Country region, one person involved in the effort told CNN.

Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump said he plans to visit Texas later this week.

"Probably on Friday. We wanted to leave a little time. I would've done it today, but we'd just be in their way — probably Friday," he told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

Disaster declaration

Ahead of his announcement of a potential visit, Trump said he signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County "to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need."

The bulk of the death toll from Friday's flash floods was concentrated in the riverfront Hill Country Texas town of Kerrville, accounting for 68 of the dead, including 28 children, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

RELATEDTRT Global - India flash floods: Several dead, more than 80 missing

The Guadalupe River, transformed by predawn torrential downpours into a raging, killer torrent in less than hour, runs directly through Kerrville.

The loss of life there included an unspecified number of fatalities at the Camp Mystic summer camp, a nearly century-old Christian girls retreat on the banks of the Guadalupe where authorities reported two dozen children unaccounted for in the immediate aftermath of the flooding on Friday.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
