Kenyan police have dispersed protesters marking the 35th anniversary of pro-democracy rallies in the capital Nairobi on Monday.

Activists rally every year on July 7 to mark the date in 1990 when opponents of then-president Daniel Arap Moi launched a bid to transform the country into a multiparty democracy.

The protest is called "Saba Saba" - "seven seven" in Kiswahili - because of the date. Authorities have ramped up police deployments in Nairobi since youth-led protests in June 2024 that initially focused on tax hikes but expanded to cover other national issues, including better governance.

Witnesses say police used tear gas and water cannon on Monday to disperse crowds along a key artery in Nairobi, as hundreds of demonstrators advanced, with some blowing whistles while they marched.

Police had earlier blocked major roads leading into Nairobi and they heavily restricted vehicle traffic within the city, leaving streets deserted but for the demonstrators who turned up on foot.

Government vows action

Most schools and at least one shopping mall were shut in anticipation of possible trouble. "We are not ready to go back (home) because who will fight for our rights then? We will be here till evening," Francis Waswa, a construction worker who joined the march, told Reuters news agency.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen, who last month described the protests as "terrorism disguised as dissent", said on his X account on Sunday that the government was committed to protecting life and property.

"Our security agencies are on high alert to deal decisively with criminals and other elements of ill intent who may seek to infiltrate peaceful processions to cause havoc, mayhem, or destruction of property," he said.

This comes after the death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher and blogger, in police custody in June sparked protests.

The government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reported 19 deaths nationwide during demonstrations on June 25.

Prosecutors approved murder charges against six people, including three police officers, over Ojwang's death. All six suspects pleaded not guilty.