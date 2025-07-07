South Africa is not anti-American and still wants to negotiate a trade deal with the United States, a trade ministry spokesman said, after US President Donald Trump threatened an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with the BRICS.

Trump accused the BRICS group of developing nations, of which South Africa is a member, of "anti-American" policies on Sunday as BRICS leaders were holding a summit in Brazil.

South Africa has been trying to negotiate a trade deal with Trump's administration since May, when Trump hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa for talks in the White House.

"We still await formal communication from the US in respect our trade deal but our conversations remain constructive and fruitful," trade ministry spokesman Kaamil Alli told Reuters news agency.

‘Not anti-American’

"As we have communicated previously, we are not anti-American," Alli said.

Trump said the US will impose an additional 10% tariff on any countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of the BRICS group of developing nations, whose leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

