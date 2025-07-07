BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
South Africa rejects 'Anti-American' label amid Trump's tariff threat
South Africa says it is not anti-American after Trump's threat to impose more tariffs on BRICS members and allies.
South Africa rejects 'Anti-American' label amid Trump's tariff threat
South Africa has been trying to negotiate a trade deal with Trump's administration since May. / Reuters
July 7, 2025

South Africa is not anti-American and still wants to negotiate a trade deal with the United States, a trade ministry spokesman said, after US President Donald Trump threatened an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with the BRICS.

Trump accused the BRICS group of developing nations, of which South Africa is a member, of "anti-American" policies on Sunday as BRICS leaders were holding a summit in Brazil.

South Africa has been trying to negotiate a trade deal with Trump's administration since May, when Trump hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa for talks in the White House.

"We still await formal communication from the US in respect our trade deal but our conversations remain constructive and fruitful," trade ministry spokesman Kaamil Alli told Reuters news agency.

‘Not anti-American’

"As we have communicated previously, we are not anti-American," Alli said.

Trump said the US will impose an additional 10% tariff on any countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of the BRICS group of developing nations, whose leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not clarify or expand on the "Anti-American policies" reference in his post.


SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us