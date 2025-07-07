WORLD
China slams Trump’s threat of more tariffs on BRICS as ‘coercion’
US president warned of additional 10% tariffs against those aligning ‘with the anti-American policies’ of BRICS
China says Trump's tariff threat against BRICS is coercion. / Reuters
July 7, 2025

China on Monday pushed back on threats of “additional” US tariffs on nations “aligning” with the BRICS, saying there “are no winners” in trade wars.

“We believe BRICS is a force for good in the international community and does not target any third party,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.

Amid the ongoing summit of leaders of the BRICS bloc in Brazil, US President Donald Trump warned late Sunday that any country that aligns itself "with the anti-American policies” of the BRICS economic bloc will face an additional 10% tariff.

“There will be no exceptions to this policy," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Alternative financial mechanisms

However, Mao said China “always opposed tariff war and trade war… We oppose the use of tariffs as a tool to coerce and pressure others. Imposition of tariffs serves no one's interest.”

“The BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. It advocates inclusiveness and win-win cooperation,” Mao added.

BRICS was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran later joined, expanding the group to 11 members, alongside 10 strategic partner countries.

The alliance aims to create alternative financial mechanisms, reduce dollar dependency, and increase Global South representation in international institutions, challenging Western-led governance structures.

SOURCE:AA
