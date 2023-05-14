At least 11 people have been killed in militia clashes in western Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said. In response to the escalating violence, a curfew has been imposed within the volatile region.

The Yaka community's militant group, known as "Mobondo," launched an attack on Batshongo village in Kwango province during the late hours of Friday, according to Adelar Nkisi, the spokesperson for the provincial government.

Two soldiers, one police officer and two civilians were killed in the attack, Nkisi told AFP news agency, adding that the soldiers had been "practically chopped to pieces". But later on Saturday, the spokesman said the death toll had risen to 11 people.

Following the clashes in Batshongo on the night of May 12, 2023, the violence extended to Mongata, a village approximately 8 kilometers (5 miles) farther west in the capital province of Kinshasa, persisting throughout the following day.

Nkisi added that a curfew had been set by Kwango's government from 8PM until the early hours Sunday morning to the respond to the crisis.

Specifics regarding the clashes remain unclear, and the exact number of casualties could not be verified independently. Attempts to obtain comments from both police and army spokespersons were unsuccessful.

Symphorien Kwengo, a Kwango civil society leader, disclosed a higher death toll. He said that eight people had been killed in Batshongo and 11 in Mongata.

Year-long conflict

Conflict in western regions of DRC first began in 2022, in the Kwamouth territory of Mai-Ndombe province, in a dispute over customary tithes between the Teke and Yaka communities.

The Teke community identifies themselves as native to the region, distinguishing themselves from the Yaka and other communities whom they perceive as more recent inhabitants. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), tensions escalated in June 2022 due to an increase in the customary tax imposed on all communities, including Teke farmers.

At least 300 people have been killed since then in Mai-Ndombe, HRW stated in a report in March.

However, the attacks in the rural province pose challenges in terms of verification, and certain observers contend that the actual death toll could be higher.

The fighting has since spilled over into the neighbouring province of Kwango as well as the capital province of Kinshasa.

In the village of Nguma, located in Kinshasa province and located about 45 miles from the bustling city center of the capital, an alleged Mobondo attack resulted in the death of a soldier and four militants on May 11, 2023.

While the M23 rebellion has gained control over extensive territories in the country's east, the ongoing and escalating conflict in western DRC has been relatively overlooked.