Senegal's police deployed extra officers in the southern town of Ziguinchor and elsewhere in the country ahead of the expected start of opposition politician Ousmane Sonko’s rape trial in the capital, Dakar.

The deployment saw a police armoured vehicle strike and kill an officer as it was reversing, the AFP reports quoting local authorities. The government offered condolences to the officer’s family, calling his death a "tragic accident", the news agency said.

Clashes were also witnessed near Sonko’s home, where he has been staying while vowing to defy any summons to appear in Dakar for the rape trial. His supporters have been gathering outside his home starting Sunday evening, fearing police would move to arrest him to bring him to court.

Sonko is accused of assaulting a womanwhen she worked at a massage salon. He faces faces up to 10 years in prison and could be barred from running for president if convicted. His supporters claim the trial is politically motivated.

Clashes between police forces and Sonko’s supporters have become common. He has vowed to defy any summons to appear in Dakar for the rape trial without his safety being guaranteed.