By Brian Okoth

The Government of Lesotho has imposed a nighttime curfew after a famous journalist was killed in the capital, Maseru.

Ralikonelo Joki, popularly known as Leqhashasha, was shot multiple times by unknown people on Sunday night, when he was leaving a privately-owned radio station, Ts’enolo FM.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Police, Lebona Lephema, said in a statement on Tuesday that the State was imposing an indefinite nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am starting May 16.

The government said the decision was arrived at after the country experienced a spike in the number of crime incidents. Joki’s fatal shooting triggered the swift reaction.

The slain journalist covered varying topics, including governance, corruption and agriculture.

In 2021, he shot to national fame when he broke the story of five politicians who were allegedly engaging in illegal alcohol trade.

In March and April 2023, it was reported that he had received several threats on his life on social media.

Angela Quintal, the Programme Coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), has called for thorough investigations into Joki’s killing.

“Authorities in Lesotho must ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” she said.