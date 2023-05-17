AFRICA
Uganda to resume works on rail link to Rwanda
Uganda says it will contract a Turkish company to build an SGR line between Kampala and Kigali in Rwanda.
May 17, 2023

The Government of Uganda says it will soon resume construction of the standard gauge railway line linking the capital city Kampala to Kigali in Rwanda.

Uganda said in a statement on Tuesday that it had contracted Turkish company, Yapi Merkezi, to complete the construction.

“Uganda is contracting Yapi Merkezi, the same company for Tanzania SGR, for construction of the SGR on the eastern and western of Malaba-Kampala-Kigali. Yapi Merkezi is said to be undertaking commendable work on SGR project in Tanzania,” the Government of Uganda said on Twitter.

“The delegation is expected to meet Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) and other stakeholders ahead of the Partner States Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIPs) SGR cluster meeting scheduled for 24-26 May 2023 in Kampala.”

Three East African countries had agreed on building a 1,500-kilometre SGR that links Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa to Kigali.

It’s only Kenya that has partially completed the section on its side – from Mombasa to Nairobi.

It is not yet clear when construction will begin on the Kampala-Kigali stretch. Uganda says it had previously completed feasibility and designs for the 273 kilometre-long line between the Kenyan town of Malaba and Kampala.

The Ugandan section is estimated to cost $2.3 billion.

