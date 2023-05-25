Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema, who had been on the run for 22 years, has been arrested in South Africa, according to the United Nations tribunal for war crimes committed in Rwanda.

Kayishema is accused of orchestrating the killing of approximately 2,000 Tutsis during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) said: "Kayishema’s arrest ensures that he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes."

"This arrest is a tangible demonstration that this commitment does not fade and that justice will be done, no matter how long it takes," said IRMCT prosecutor Serge Brammertz.

Fulgence Kayishema ordered the killing of Tutsis inside a church in Nyange, 15 kilometers from the capital Kigali.

In 2001, the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda indicted Kayishema and charged him with genocide and crimes against humanity for killings and other crimes committed in the Kibuye prefecture.

The U.S. government offered a reward of up to 5 million USD for information leading to Kayishema's arrest.

Kayishema used multiple identities and forged documents to evade detection, investigators said.

At the end of the genocide in July 1994, Kayishema fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo with his wife, children, and brother-in-law.