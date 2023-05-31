Malawian international striker Tabitha Chawinga has made history after becoming the first African player to win the Italian Serie A Women’s Golden Boot Award for the 2022–23 season.

The Golden Boot is normally awarded to the highest goal scorer of a football season or tournament, and Chawinga easily clinched this after netting 23 goals in the season under review.

The 27-year-old Inter Milan footballer completed the campaign eight goals ahead of Juventus’ Cristiana Gireli.

Malawi will hope she is available for this year’s Council of Southern African Football COSAFA Women’s Championship, which is set to be staged in South Africa.

Tabitha, who is on loan from Chinese side Wuhan Jianghan University FC, is a high-flying performer with a Golden Boot won in Sweden and China.

According to the Seria A website, Chawinga and Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir are the only players in the top five European leagues to have scored at least 15 goals without any penalties.