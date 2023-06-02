The authorities in Ghana have arrested dozens of illegal gold miners who spent days underground after invading a gold mine in the southern town of Obuasi, local outlets report.

A total of 87 miners emerged from the mine on Thursday after accessing it through unauthorised entry points. They reportedly declined to leave the mine for fear of arrest after the entry points were closed off.

Earlier on mining giant Anglogold Ashanti, which owns the mine, said the main exit was still open and some of the miners had exited on foot, according to a statement.

"No person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit ramp from the mine remains open," it said.

Head of Obuasi East district council Faustina Amissah said the miners were part of a larger group that invaded the mine on Monday. Those arrested had been freed on bail, she said

Local residents went on the rampage and destroyed property on Tuesday to protest against the arrest of some of the miners who had voluntarily exited.

"The town is calm, everybody is going about their normal lives. Everything is under control," Ms Amissah told journalists.