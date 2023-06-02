AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Illegal gold miners arrested in Ghana after days underground
A total of 87 miners emerged from the mine on Thursday after spending days underground for fear of arrest.
Illegal gold miners arrested in Ghana after days underground
Illegal mining is common in Ghana. / Photo: Reuters
June 2, 2023

The authorities in Ghana have arrested dozens of illegal gold miners who spent days underground after invading a gold mine in the southern town of Obuasi, local outlets report.

A total of 87 miners emerged from the mine on Thursday after accessing it through unauthorised entry points. They reportedly declined to leave the mine for fear of arrest after the entry points were closed off.

Earlier on mining giant Anglogold Ashanti, which owns the mine, said the main exit was still open and some of the miners had exited on foot, according to a statement.

"No person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit ramp from the mine remains open," it said.

Head of Obuasi East district council Faustina Amissah said the miners were part of a larger group that invaded the mine on Monday. Those arrested had been freed on bail, she said

Local residents went on the rampage and destroyed property on Tuesday to protest against the arrest of some of the miners who had voluntarily exited.

"The town is calm, everybody is going about their normal lives. Everything is under control," Ms Amissah told journalists.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us