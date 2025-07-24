Ghana's fight against illegal mining, locally known as "galamsey," has intensified, with at least 1,345 illegal miners arrested since January of this year.

The figure was announced by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, during a recent Government Accountability Series press conference held at the Presidency in Accra on Wednesday.

In addition to the arrests, authorities have seized 425 excavators and other machinery used in illegal mining operations since the beginning of the year, the Ghana News Agency reports.

Buah highlighted the efforts were part of government's broader commitment to combating galamsey, which has severely impacted Ghana's environment and natural resources.

Accountability

The Government Accountability Series, organised by the President's Communications Bureau, says it aims to promote transparency and accountability in governance by providing updates on various government initiatives.

Minister Buah revealed an initiative to track all imports of excavators and earth-moving equipment from their point of entry into the country.

“This collaborative effort is in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance, specifically the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)-Customs Division, and the Ports and Harbours Authority,” Buah informed.

As a result of the tracking, 1,200 excavators have already been impounded at the Tema Port, pending validation before their clearance, the minister revealed.

The government says the measure aims to prevent heavy machinery from falling into the hands of illegal miners and to regulate the use of these powerful tools more effectively.