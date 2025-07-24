WORLD
Multiple explosions at arms depot kill five, injure dozens in Syria’s Idlib
The explosions cause significant damage to nearby homes and infrastructure, with videos from the scene showing plumes of smoke rising above the area.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known, the TV report said. / AA
14 hours ago

At least five people were killed and 63 others wounded after a series of powerful explosions rocked an arms depot in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Thursday, local sources said.

The incident occurred in the town of Kafriya, where roughly 15 successive blasts erupted at a munitions storage site under unclear circumstances.

Emergency crews rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals as rescue operations continued.

Several of the injured remain in critical condition, according to health officials.

The explosions caused significant damage to nearby homes and infrastructure, with videos from the scene showing plumes of smoke rising above the area.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosions.

