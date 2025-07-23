AFRICA
2 min read
Mining companies in Ghana to be compelled to directly share part of revenue with local communities
Ghana plans to shorten mining licence durations and mandate direct revenue-sharing with local communities in its most sweeping mining law reforms in nearly two decades.
Mining companies in Ghana to be compelled to directly share part of revenue with local communities
Ghana is Africa's leading gold producer. / Photo: AP
July 23, 2025

Ghana plans to shorten mining licence durations and mandate direct revenue-sharing with local communities in its most sweeping mining law reforms in nearly two decades, details of which were announced by a government minister on Wednesday.

The planned overhaul reflects a broader trend across West Africa, where governments are rewriting mining codes to capture more value from rising commodity prices.

Ghanaian Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah said the changes, which include scrapping automatic renewal of some licences – will apply only to future contracts, a departure from the stance in Mali and Burkina Faso where military-led governments have applied reforms retroactively.

“In Ghana, we don't do retrospective laws,” Buah said at a presentation in the capital, Accra. “Existing agreements are sanctified and will be respected.”

Shorter mining lease period

He added that the overhaul of the Minerals and Mining Act and mining policy was 85% complete following extensive stakeholder consultations.

Ghana, Africa's top gold producer, expects output to rise to 5.1 million ounces this year. Major miners in the country include Newmont, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Zijin, Asante Gold, and Perseus. It also exports bauxite and manganese with plans to start lithium production.

Under the proposed law changes, prospecting licences would no longer be held indefinitely, and the maximum term for mining leases would be reduced from 30 years to a shorter period agreed by the government and firms.

Companies failing to meet environmental, social or production obligations would lose the right to automatic licence renewal.

Medium-scale licence category

In a major shift, the government plans to abolish development agreements, in which companies send money to the central government.

Instead, companies will be required to sign agreements committing a fixed percentage of gross mineral sales revenue to fund local development projects as the government seeks to address long-standing grievances from communities that they have seen little benefit from mining operations.

The reforms also propose a three-tier mineral rights regime, introducing a new medium-scale licence category to bridge the gap between large multinational operators and small-scale artisanal miners.

Another key change under consideration is the reduction or abolition of stability agreements, which currently offer up to 15 years of tax and regulatory protection to large investors. Future agreements would be limited to capital recovery periods for major investments.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Botswana seeks more control of diamond mining giant De Beers
Angola to add 60,000 barrels per day in its daily oil production
Nigeria's Dangote refinery expected to undertake 40-day maintenance at petrol plant
Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $21b external borrowing plan
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
At least 1.3 million at risk in Nigeria as WFP suspends food aid
Tunisian President Saied shows disturbing images of starving Gaza children to Trump's envoy
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Weaponised starvation is key to Israel’s ethnic cleansing and genocidal atrocities in Gaza
By Dr Dan Steinbock
Gambia declares Mpox outbreak after detecting first case
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens possible renewed conflict
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us