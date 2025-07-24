The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) held a high-level tripartite ministerial meeting in Ethiopia on Thursday to discuss the voluntary return of refugees, according to a joint statement.

The joint communique was signed by Congolese Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani, Rwandan Ambassador Charles Karamba, and UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Raouf Mazou in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

The parties adopted the 2025-2026 Tripartite Technical Working Group Road Map on Voluntary Repatriation and Reintegration, outlining key milestones, responsibilities, and timelines, following preparatory work from the group’s meeting in Addis Ababa on July 22-23.

The meetings followed the June 27 Washington peace deal between DR Congo and Rwanda and the July 19 Doha declaration between DR Congo and M23 rebels.

'Needs of internally displaced persons should be taken into consideration'

The M23 rebel group, at the center of the conflict in eastern Congo, controls significant territory, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized earlier this year.

The three parties pledged to expedite the repatriation of 600 Rwandan refugees in Goma, strengthen community consultation, explore engagement to resume returns under the July 2025 Doha Declaration, and commit to inclusive reintegration plans.

They stressed that sustainable refugee returns are key to peace, stability, and post-conflict recovery, particularly in DR Congo and the Great Lakes region.

“In this context, the situation and the needs of internally displaced persons should also be taken into consideration,” the statement highlighted.

Peacebuilding and regional stability

They recognised the UNHCR’s role as a “neutral, impartial, and humanitarian actor” tasked with providing protection and seeking lasting solutions for refugees.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of refugees as a cornerstone of lasting solutions, contributing to peacebuilding and regional stability.

They agreed to hold regular technical meetings under the Tripartite Mechanism and reconvene at the ministerial level in six months to assess progress and provide guidance.