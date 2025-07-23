AFRICA
2 min read
South Africa's parliament passes last major budget bill
South Africa's lower house of parliament has passed the last major piece of annual budget legislation after protracted wrangling between two main coalition partners.
South Africa's parliament passes last major budget bill
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has admitted that navigating budget process under a coalition government is difficult. / Reuters
July 23, 2025

South Africa's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed the last major piece of annual budget legislation, after the two biggest parties in the coalition government found common ground after months of disagreements.

The Appropriation Bill, which allocates funds to government departments and entities, was approved by a majority vote in the 400-seat National Assembly, a presiding officer said.

The budget of Africa's biggest economy went through repeated delays and revisions this year as it became the focus of a power struggle between the long-ruling African National Congress and its biggest coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance.

The DA, which until last year was the main opposition party, had initially refused to back the budget because of a value-added tax increase, which the ANC ultimately abandoned after it failed to secure the necessary support.

'Political endorsement'

The DA then said it would not approve the budgets of departments led by ANC ministers whom it had accused of wrongdoing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa fired one of those ministers on Monday, which the DA said was enough to secure its support.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has admitted that navigating the budget process under a coalition government was difficult. South Africa's coalition, which is only a year old, followed three decades of ANC rule since the end of apartheid in 1994.

The National Treasury released new technical guidelines on Wednesday aiming to improve the process next year, saying there would be "continuous political endorsement."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Botswana seeks more control of diamond mining giant De Beers
Angola to add 60,000 barrels per day in its daily oil production
Nigeria's Dangote refinery expected to undertake 40-day maintenance at petrol plant
Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $21b external borrowing plan
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
At least 1.3 million at risk in Nigeria as WFP suspends food aid
Tunisian President Saied shows disturbing images of starving Gaza children to Trump's envoy
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Weaponised starvation is key to Israel’s ethnic cleansing and genocidal atrocities in Gaza
By Dr Dan Steinbock
Gambia declares Mpox outbreak after detecting first case
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens possible renewed conflict
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us