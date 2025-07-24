Russia said on Thursday that an Antonov An-24 passenger plane disappeared from radar during a flight in the country’s Far Eastern Amur region.

Citing emergency services, Amur Governor Vasily Orlov wrote on Telegram that the plane was heading from the region’s administrative centre, Blagoveshchensk, to the town of Tynda before it disappeared from radar.

“According to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers (including five children) and six crew members on board the plane,” Orlov said, adding that efforts are underway to search for the missing plane.

The Emergency Situations Ministry also confirmed the search, saying the plane disappeared from radar and failed to respond to calls while several kilometres from the local airport in Tynda.

“It was flying the Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route. Preliminary, there were about 40 people on board,” the statement said, adding that further information on the incident is being clarified.