WORLD
1 min read
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
All on board the place have died, Russian state media reports
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
This file photo shows an Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft being serviced. / Reuters
19 hours ago

Russia said on Thursday that an Antonov An-24 passenger plane disappeared from radar during a flight in the country’s Far Eastern Amur region.

Citing emergency services, Amur Governor Vasily Orlov wrote on Telegram that the plane was heading from the region’s administrative centre, Blagoveshchensk, to the town of Tynda before it disappeared from radar.

“According to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers (including five children) and six crew members on board the plane,” Orlov said, adding that efforts are underway to search for the missing plane.

The Emergency Situations Ministry also confirmed the search, saying the plane disappeared from radar and failed to respond to calls while several kilometres from the local airport in Tynda.

“It was flying the Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route. Preliminary, there were about 40 people on board,” the statement said, adding that further information on the incident is being clarified.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Botswana seeks more control of diamond mining giant De Beers
Angola to add 60,000 barrels per day in its daily oil production
Nigeria's Dangote refinery expected to undertake 40-day maintenance at petrol plant
Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $21b external borrowing plan
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
At least 1.3 million at risk in Nigeria as WFP suspends food aid
Tunisian President Saied shows disturbing images of starving Gaza children to Trump's envoy
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Weaponised starvation is key to Israel’s ethnic cleansing and genocidal atrocities in Gaza
By Dr Dan Steinbock
Gambia declares Mpox outbreak after detecting first case
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens possible renewed conflict
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us