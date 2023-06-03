Kenya's Faith Kipyegon set a women's 1,500 metres world record by clocking 3:49.11 at the third Diamond League meeting of the season in Florence on Friday.

Kipyegon, winner of the last two Olympic 1,500m golds and the 2017 and 2022 world titles, bettered the previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in 2015.

"The world record was in my mind since last year, but I wanted to approach it slowly by slowly to see what was possible this year," Kipyegon said in a tweet after her remarkable run on Friday.

Kenya's President William Ruto hailed Kipyegon's "hardwork, determination and consistency".

The world record completes Kipyegon's collection of achievements, adding to her two Olympic 1,500m golds and the 2017 and 2022 world titles, Commonwealth Games gold medal from 2014 and three Diamond League titles.