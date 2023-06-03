AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon sets women's 1500m world record
Kipyegon, winner of the last two Olympic 1,500m golds and the 2017 and 2022 world titles, bettered the previous mark of 3:50.07 set in 2015.
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon sets women's 1500m world record
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates winning the women's 1500m final and setting a new world record / Photo: Reuters
June 3, 2023

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon set a women's 1,500 metres world record by clocking 3:49.11 at the third Diamond League meeting of the season in Florence on Friday.

Kipyegon, winner of the last two Olympic 1,500m golds and the 2017 and 2022 world titles, bettered the previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in 2015.

"The world record was in my mind since last year, but I wanted to approach it slowly by slowly to see what was possible this year," Kipyegon said in a tweet after her remarkable run on Friday.

Kenya's President William Ruto hailed Kipyegon's "hardwork, determination and consistency".

The world record completes Kipyegon's collection of achievements, adding to her two Olympic 1,500m golds and the 2017 and 2022 world titles, Commonwealth Games gold medal from 2014 and three Diamond League titles.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us