AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Influenza cases rise in South Africa: Health ministry
The South African government has recorded at least 1,000 new flu cases, with more infections registered in the month of May.
Influenza cases rise in South Africa: Health ministry
South Africa has been working to contain a spike in viral infections since the beginning of the year. / Photo: AFP
June 5, 2023

The number of influenza infections in South Africa have increased significantly in the last few days, the country’s health department says.

The department said in a recent statement that cases of influenza, commonly known as flu, have largely been reported in schools and workplaces.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs.

KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and North West are the provinces that have confirmed outbreaks.

Since the start of the year, South Africa has recorded a spike in the number of flu cases as the country enters the cold season.

At the same time, the Department of Health confirmed an increase in the number of malaria cases, with most of the diagnoses made at much later stages. On average, South Africa records between 10,000 and 30,000 new malaria cases every year.

Cholera, a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water or food, has also been confirmed in the country, with at least 26 people succumbing to the disease, according to official records.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us