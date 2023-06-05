The number of influenza infections in South Africa have increased significantly in the last few days, the country’s health department says.

The department said in a recent statement that cases of influenza, commonly known as flu, have largely been reported in schools and workplaces.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs.

KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and North West are the provinces that have confirmed outbreaks.

Since the start of the year, South Africa has recorded a spike in the number of flu cases as the country enters the cold season.

At the same time, the Department of Health confirmed an increase in the number of malaria cases, with most of the diagnoses made at much later stages. On average, South Africa records between 10,000 and 30,000 new malaria cases every year.

Cholera, a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water or food, has also been confirmed in the country, with at least 26 people succumbing to the disease, according to official records.