Blinken holds talks with Senegal's president over recent unrest
The US secretary of state  the United States' support for the Senegalese people and democratic values, according to a spokesman.
At least 16 people have died and hundreds arrested since violent protests broke out / Photo: Reuters
June 7, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone talks with Senegal's President Macky Sall on Wednesday on the political situation and recent unrest in the African country, a State Department spokesperson said.

"Blinken expressed his condolences for those killed and injured during the recent violence. The Secretary reiterated the United States' support for the Senegalese people and democratic values," spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Hundreds of people were arrested earlier this week after deadly protests broke out in the West African country following the conviction of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

The government has restored mobile internet access that was suspended as part of measures to prevent the "dissemination of hateful and subversive messages".

African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) regional bloc condemned the violence.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
