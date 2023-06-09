By Mamadou Thiam

Normalcy is gradually returning to Dakar, the capital of Senegal, after days of street protests by supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko last week.

The demonstrations followed the conviction and sentencing of Mr Sonko for ‘’corrupting youth’’ by a court, though he was acquitted on rape charges. At least 16 people were killed in clashes between the protesters and police, officials say.

Amid the tension and chaos in the city, rioters attacked Cheikh Anta Diop University, Senegal’s most respected learning institution, leaving a trail of huge destruction and forcing students to leave.

It was not immediately clear who exactly the rioters were and why they targeted the university. Officials described them as ‘’unidentified men.’’

The situation has baffled many including the authorities. "The university should be the focal point of the nation. There are people from all political and religious persuasions there. Everyone needs knowledge. What has happened is incomprehensible,’’ the university's rector, Amadou Aly Mbaye told TRT Afrika.

"We were all devastated to see what the university looked like. And just like Cheikh Anta Diop University, there was also destruction at the University of Ziguinchor," says Senegal’s Minister of Higher Education, Professor Moussa Baldé.

"What we are seeing here is an undertaking by people whose aim was to bring Senegalese universities to their knees, to block Cheikh Anta Diop University, which is a symbol for Senegal and for Africa," the minister told journalists during a visit to the scene.

Counting losses

The Cheikh Anta Diop University is one of the oldest universities in Africa. It has produced at least four presidents of Senegal over the years. ‘’So it is a symbol that has been targeted. It is an emblem,’’ Professor Moussa Balde lamented.

The university is now counting its losses after building, vehicles and vital documents were destroyed.

‘’The administrative and teaching staff archives have also burnt down as well as the student and graduate archives, particularly in the Faculty of Medicine and the Faculty of Arts and Humanities," Professor Amadou Aly Mbaye, rector of the university says.

The rioters also damaged property at the social sciences campus with buses and offices affected and the ruins were visible. "It was with a heavy heart that we noticed all the damage at Cheikh Anta Diop University,’’ Maguette Sène, Director of the university’s Welfare and Logistics Centre told TRT Afrika.

‘’On the social campus, the head office was burnt down and ransacked. Our colleagues' offices were also ransacked. The Omar Pène hall, which was inaugurated a few months ago, has been completely ransacked and rendered unusable," he says.

Students flee

"They also burnt down the staff buses. There are eight of them, providing transport for staff travelling to the suburbs and outlying districts. The most disgusting aspect of this looting is the destruction of the environment. We saw trees uprooted. It shows that their intention was to bring the university to its knees," he adds.

Officials have confirmed that a brand new marquee was also destroyed but that the exact extent of the total damage was not immediately clear.

"We are in the process of counting the damage we have suffered. As the process is not yet complete, we cannot say how much damage has been done,’’ said Amadou Aly Mbaye.

"A complaint has been lodged to identify the culprits. But we are still in the process of taking stock of the situation. And when the time is right, we will speak to the public to give you exact figures on the extent of the damage," he adds.

Following the violence, Cheikh Anta Diop University was deserted as students fled for their safety.

"I'm staying in Pavillon À, which is the most exposed part of the university because it faces the main entrance. Whenever there is unrest, we are the first to suffer the consequences. I was lucky enough to leave before things got out of hand," Ousmane, a student of the university told TRT Afrika.

The violence has disrupted the plans of thousands of students. "We students, who have no relatives in Dakar, are the most-affected by this situation. I was forced to leave Dakar to join my family 500 kilometres north of the country,’’ Adama Sow, a second-year student who came from Matam region told TRT Afrika.

‘’I'm waiting to see what action the authorities will take before considering a return to Dakar," the student says.

Education must continue

The angry rioters also ransacked the Centre for Information Science and Technology, a school that trains journalists, burning vehicles and part of the building.

"Investigations will be carried out and the perpetrators punished," Professor Moussa Baldé, Minister of Higher Education, promises.

There have been calls for better security at learning institutions following the violence.

"It's going to take a long time to repair everything that's been ransacked. But the university will remain standing. Senegal will continue to stand and we are responsible enough to be able to get back up and continue to do our job. We need to think hard about the security system and I believe the authorities have the capacity to take the necessary decisions,’’ university director Maguette Séne says.

In a statement, the university management has announced the suspension of academic activities ‘’until further notice.’’

The Minister of Higher Education, Professor Moussa Baldé, has directed the university authorities to explore online classes option for students suggesting that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring learning resumes ‘’as quickly as possible.’’