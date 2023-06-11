AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia: UN, US food aid suspension 'punishes millions'
More than 20 million people in Ethiopia rely on food aid - about one million of them refugees from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.
Ethiopia: UN, US food aid suspension 'punishes millions'
  WFP and USAID said they halted the aid because of suspicion over diversion. Photo: Reuters    / Reuters
June 11, 2023

The Ethiopian government has criticised a move by two major aid organisations to halt the sending of food assistance to the country.

The Ethiopian government's spokesman Legesse Tulu told journalists the decision by USAID and the World Food Programme (WFP) "punishes millions."

On Thursday, USAID, the US government's main international aid agency, said it was halting food distribution "until reforms are in place" to the way in which the aid is delivered.

The UN's World Food Programme followed suit on Friday, saying it was temporarily halting only some food aid assistance.

The decision will affect millions of Ethiopians facing severe food shortages due to a devastating war in the northern region of Tigray and a severe drought in the south and southeast that has also struck Somalia and parts of Kenya.

'Unacceptable'

Last month, USAID and WFP said they would freeze food aid to Tigray after the agencies said they had discovered shipments were being diverted to local markets.

Neither agency has identified those responsible for taking the aid and reselling it.

However, Tulu said over the weekend the decision to halt assistance was "political," adding that "to make the government only responsible (for the diversions) is unacceptable."

Earlier on Friday, Ethiopia's government said in a joint statement with USAID that it was committed to addressing the "deeply concerning revelations of food aid diversion."

Due to conflict and drought, around 20 million people in Ethiopia depend on food aid, the UN's humanitarian agency (OCHA) said last month.

Ethiopia hosts nearly one million refugees, mostly from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

Nearly 30,000 fleeing the ongoing conflict in Sudan have since mid-April found refuge in the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us