Sudan conflict: US, Saudi Arabia 'deeply disappointed'
The fighting in Sudan started in April with Saudi Arabia and the United states being the latest behind difficult diplomatic efforts to end the violence.
Fighting continues in Sudan after ceasefire expired. Photo: Reuters / Others
June 12, 2023

The United States and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned the resumption of violence in Sudan after a 24-hour ceasefire between the warring parties expired.

The ceasefire brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia as part of their mediation efforts largely held on Saturday giving Sudanese a respite and raising hopes for progress towards a more lasting truce.

But minutes after the ceasefire period ended on Sunday morning, heavy gunfire was reported in the capital Khartoum and other cities.

In a joint statement, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia said the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had managed to control their forces during the ceasefire but that the two countries have been "deeply disappointed by the immediate resumption of intense violence."

The death toll from the ongoing conflict continues to rise with mourners gathering to bury some of the dead Sunday. Hundreds of people have been killed so far and more than a million displaced.

The fighting has raged in the northeast African country since mid-April, when army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, turned on each other.

The latest in a series of ceasefire agreements enabled civilians trapped in the capital Khartoum to venture outside and stock up on food and other essential supplies.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
