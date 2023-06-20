SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ghana's star Asamoah Gyan retires from football
Asamoah Gyan made 109 appearances for the national team which included appearances in the World Cups of 2006, 2010 and 2014.
Ghana's star Asamoah Gyan retires from football
Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all time top scorer. / Photo: Reuters
June 20, 2023

Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37, bringing to an end the glittering career of one of the most popular modern-era African footballers.

He made 109 appearances for the national team which included appearances in the World Cups of 2006, 2010 and 2014. He scored 51 goals for the Black Stars.

Gyan announced his retirement in a post on social media.

He said: "It is time…that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, it is time. It is time to hang the jersey and boots in glory as I retire officially from active football."

He said he will put his "experience and knowledge to use in the field of coaching, football business and scouting".

Gyan played in French league for Rennes before joining English Premier League side Sunderland in 2010 where he played for two seasons. He also played for Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor and North East United.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us