Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37, bringing to an end the glittering career of one of the most popular modern-era African footballers.

He made 109 appearances for the national team which included appearances in the World Cups of 2006, 2010 and 2014. He scored 51 goals for the Black Stars.

Gyan announced his retirement in a post on social media.

He said: "It is time…that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, it is time. It is time to hang the jersey and boots in glory as I retire officially from active football."

He said he will put his "experience and knowledge to use in the field of coaching, football business and scouting".

Gyan played in French league for Rennes before joining English Premier League side Sunderland in 2010 where he played for two seasons. He also played for Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor and North East United.