Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has denied reports alleging he has increased his salary ahead of his first pay, which will be remitted by the end of June.

The head of state has also dismissed claims that the remuneration of his vice, Kashim Shettima, and other lawmakers have been reviewed upwards.

It comes after an official of Nigeria’s revenue commission said it is time public servants’ salaries were adjusted to respond to the current economic situation.

Besides the executive, the new improved salaries would also benefit judicial officers and the nation’s entire political class, the revenue official said.

Following the suggestion, reports swirled online that Tinubu had already effected the changes barely a month into his term as president.

‘Malicious’ allegations

Dele Alake, the head of state’s spokesperson, said the claims were false.

“President Tinubu has not approved any salary increment plan, and no such proposal has been brought to him for consideration,” Alake said on Thursday.

The spokesperson believes the reports were generated to “create an ill will against the new administration.”

For the salary increments to be effected, lawmakers from all the 36 states in Nigeria must approve the proposal and forward it to the president for assent.

114% increase

Tinubu, who was sworn into office on May 29 to replace Muhammadu Buhari, has promised to improve Nigeria’s economy as the country faces a high cost of living.

Upon taking charge, he scrapped the longstanding fuel subsidy programme, and has pledged to streamline the currency exchange rates.

The Nigerian president takes home a monthly salary of about $1,430. The debunked reports suggested his salary would rise to $3,060, an increase of 114%.