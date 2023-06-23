AFRICA
Russia hits back at Macron over Africa 'destabilisation' claim
Russia denies allegations of destabilising Africa, saying it has instead developed a friendly and constructive relationship with the continent.
Public display of support for Russia was witnessed in Burkina Faso and Mali following military coups.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 23, 2023

The Kremlin has dismissed comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia was playing a destabilising role in Africa, citing Moscow's deployment of mercenary groups there.

"Russia is developing friendly, constructive relations based on mutual respect and concern for each other's problems," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Our relations with all African countries are not directed - and cannot be directed - against third countries," he added.

On Friday, Macron accused Russia of being "a destabilising force in Africa", saying Moscow's influence on the continent has not played a beneficial role for the international community.

Abuse allegations

"This is a destabilising force in Africa through private militias who come to prey on and commit abuses on civilian populations," Macron said in an interview with French media on the sidelines of a global summit seeking to overhaul the international financial system.

"Russia on its own accord has put itself in a situation in which it no longer respects international law, becoming basically one of the only colonial powers of the 21st century, by waging an empire war against its neighbour, Ukraine," he added.

A Russia-Africa summit, the second in the series, is to be held in Saint Petersburg at the end of July.

African countries have been badly hit by the inflationary surge triggered by the Ukrainian war, especially in cereals, of which they are major importers.

