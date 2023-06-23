BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Kenya asks lenders to allow Africa 50-year loan repayment window
Kenya's William Ruto says a longer loan repayment window will allow poorer nations to concentrate on other development needs.
Kenya asks lenders to allow Africa 50-year loan repayment window
Kenyan President William Ruto was among the 14 African leaders who attended the two-day Paris summit. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 23, 2023

By Pauline Odhiambo

Kenyan President William Ruto has proposed a review of debt repayment terms to ease pressure on countries in the global south.

Ruto asked foreign lenders to adopt a new formula allowing countries between 30 and 50 years to clear their debt obligations.

He was speaking during the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France which brought together more than 50 world leaders, including 14 from Africa.

Kenya pays approximately $10 billion annually to offset debt that stands at $68.4 billion as of March 30, 2023.

'Practical'

According to the president, the proposed debt repayment policy is “practical” and will allow his administration to redirect funds into boosting sectors such as health, education and transport, invariably lowering dependency on loans.

Ruto argues that a longer repayment period will allow Kenya and other African governments to honour their debts.

"Let us agree that the money we are supposed to pay for the next ten years as debt repayment be converted into a new law that is a 50-year loan with a 20-year grace period so that you don't have a problem with rating,” Ruto said at a roundtable discussion on Thursday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Special drawing rights

While addressing Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank chief Ajay Banga, also present in the discussions, Ruto stressed developing countries’ need for “new money” for debt relief and emergency liquidity.

He also made reference to the special drawing rights (SDRs), the IMF's tool that determines how funds are allocated to borrowers.

“With SDR, (Africa) ended up with $30 billion in a continent of 1.2 billion people. Europe, with 450 million people, ended up with five times what we got,” Ruto said. “Africa does not want anything for free, but we need a new financial model where power is not concentrated in the hands of a few.”

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave 19 dead, destroy roads
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us