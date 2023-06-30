AFRICA
Seven die in South Africa flash floods
Government says devastating floods that have washed away homes and roads have claimed over 600 lives this year.
South Africa has seen storms bring down weak structures in neighbourhoods along river banks. / Photo: AP
June 30, 2023

At least seven people died after a storm hit South Africa’s southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal this week.

The provincial Department said the death toll from the flash floods rose from four on Thursday to seven after three bodies were discovered along the Umbilo River in eThwekwini municipality on Friday.

‘‘Houses in eThekwini Metro bore the brunt of the devastation, with approximately 70 houses completely destroyed and a further 110 houses partially damaged.

‘‘This has affected a total of 552 people, leaving 151 individuals homeless,’’ the department said in a statement.

Climate change

According to preliminary assessments, extensive damage to road infrastructure, electricity, sewer systems, and housing has been reported.

‘‘As KwaZulu-Natal province, we are experiencing first-hand the true effects of climate change during the winter season,’’ the province's disaster management department said.

The rainy season in the coastal province usually runs from November to March.

Government says over 600 have died from the devastating floods that have washed away homes and roads this year.

SOURCE:AA
