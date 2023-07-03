AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UK judge declines to throw out Mozambique's $2 billion ‘tuna bond’ case
A judge in the UK says the "tuna bond" lawsuit is coming up for trial in London in three months' time, and it would be "unnecessary" to strike it out now.
UK judge declines to throw out Mozambique's $2 billion ‘tuna bond’ case
The "tuna bond" scandal involved $2 billion of bank loans and bond issues from Swiss bank Credit Suisse. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 3, 2023

A British judge has declined to throw out a blockbuster lawsuit by Mozambique against Credit Suisse and others, who had argued that the African country had failed to fully disclose documents in the $2 billion "tuna bonds" case.

In a judgment published on Monday, High Court Judge Robin Knowles said it was not just, proportionate or necessary to strike the case out three months before a London trial.

But he added: "The disclosure duties of all parties are continuing."

The case dates back to 2013 and three deals between state-owned Mozambican companies and shipbuilder Privinvest – funded in part by loans and bonds from Credit Suisse and backed by undisclosed Mozambican government guarantees – ostensibly to develop the fishing industry and for maritime security.

Missing funds

But hundreds of millions of dollars went missing and, when the state loan guarantees became public in 2016, donors such as the International Monetary Fund halted support and triggered a currency collapse and debt crisis.

The judge first raised the prospect of a strike-out in March, when he ordered Mozambique to ensure access to relevant documents held in key state offices such as the Office of President and the State Information and Security Service (SISE).

Credit Suisse, UAE-Lebanese Privinvest and others had called for the complex case to be thrown out if Mozambique failed to provide "adequate" disclosure.

Under English litigation rules, each party has to disclose documents on which they rely for their case, those that might damage their own case and those that support the case of others.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us