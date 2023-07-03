AFRICA
1 MIN READ
15 killed in South Africa road accident
Fifteen occupants of a minibus in South Africa died on the spot on Sunday after their vehicle was rammed by a truck.
15 killed in South Africa road accident
Police said a heavy commercial truck lost control and rammed a minibus, killing 15 people on the spot. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 3, 2023

Fifteen people have died in a road accident involving a minibus and a truck in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province.

Unathi Binqose, a transport department spokesperson, said the accident happened on Sunday night at 11pm local time.

It involved a heavy-duty truck that lost control and hit the minibus taxi, killing all 15 occupants in it.

According to local media reports, the deceased were travelling from the Eastern Cape Province to the Western Cape Province after attending a funeral.

The truck driver is reported to have escaped with minor injuries. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us