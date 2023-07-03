Fifteen people have died in a road accident involving a minibus and a truck in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province.

Unathi Binqose, a transport department spokesperson, said the accident happened on Sunday night at 11pm local time.

It involved a heavy-duty truck that lost control and hit the minibus taxi, killing all 15 occupants in it.

According to local media reports, the deceased were travelling from the Eastern Cape Province to the Western Cape Province after attending a funeral.

The truck driver is reported to have escaped with minor injuries. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.