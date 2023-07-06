AFRICA
Somalia to prosecute 18 top officials over corruption
Somalia issues arrest warrants against senior officials in what is widely seen as one of the country’s major corruption crackdowns in history.
The Government of Somalia says the 18 suspects served in the immigration, tax and labour offices. Photo: Somalia AG / Others
July 6, 2023

Somalia has issued arrest warrants against high-ranking officials over allegations of corruption and abuse of power.

A total of 18 suspects, including those serving in the current administration, have been lined up for prosecution, Attorney General Suleiman Mohamed said in a televised address on Thursday.

“After the conclusion of investigations that started in April, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Office of the Attorney General have submitted 18 names to the country’s top court for prosecution,” Mohamed said.

Nine of the suspects have been arrested, while the rest have fled the country. A majority of them served in the immigration, tax and labour offices, he added.

More arrests looming

“They will face charges of corruption, forgery and embezzlement of public funds, which is against our laws,” the Attorney General said, revealing more investigations were underway for more suspects.

The announcement comes barely two months after Somalia’s Council of Ministers approved several anti-corruption measures, including reviewing the auditing framework and making public procurement process more rigorous.

“Tackling corruption is not only a moral imperative but also a prerequisite for sustainable development and a just and equitable Somalia. We are determined to build transparent and accountable systems that serve the Somali people,” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on May 11.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
