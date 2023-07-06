Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has said he is planning to sign a security agreement with South Africa.

In a news conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the capital Kinshasa on Thursday, Tshisekedi explained that the accord could take the form of a mutual-defence pact.

This comes as DRC battles militias occupying eastern part of the country.

The Congolese president highlighted the mutual defence pact of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as a potential model, without going into details.

"We will know more in the days or weeks to come," Tshisekedi said.

Both the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa are members of the 16-nation SADC.

Willing to support

Ramaphosa, on his part, pledged to keep helping the DRC to fight insecurity and poverty.

"We are willing, prepared and always ready to support the DRC as we have done in the past and we will continue to do so," he said.

"We are also going to strengthen that relationship by having a bilateral agreement on security and defence," the South African leader added.

Armed groups have plagued much of the eastern DRC for three decades, a legacy of regional war s that flared in the 1990s and early 2000s.

But the M23 rebel group has seized swathes of territory and displaced about a million people in the region since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021.

Regional blame

The DRC has repeatedly accused its smaller neighbour Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23, a charge Kigali denies.

But the United States and several other Western countries, as well as independent UN experts, agree with the DRC's assessment.

On Thursday, Tshisekedi said he was not opposed to dialogue to end the conflict, but has refused to talk to "puppets" in the M23.