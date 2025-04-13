SPORTS
1 min read
Cameroon's Onana out of Man Utd squad for Newcastle clash - reports
Altay Bayindir, who last played in the Europa League group stage in January, is set to replace Onana for a first Premier League appearance.
Manchester United's Andre Onana celebrates their second goal against Olympique Lyonnais. / Reuters
April 13, 2025

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been dropped for Sunday’s Premier League match at Newcastle United after his mistakes led to both Olympique Lyon goals in a 2-2 draw in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday, British media said.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international was omitted from Ruben Amorim's squad to "rest and disconnect", the BBC reported. Altay Bayindir, who last played in the Europa League group stage in January, is set to replace Onana for a first Premier League appearance.

Onana was called "one of the worst goalkeepers" in United's history by former United and current Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic.

But manager Ruben Amorim defended him after the Lyon game, saying he had made more mistakes this season than Onana.

He is expected to be back in contention to face Lyon in the return leg of the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Thursday, the BBC reported.

SOURCE:Reuters
