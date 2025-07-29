AFRICA
South Africa still seeks US trade deal days before tariff deadline
South Africa's trade ministry says it is negotiating a trade deal with the United States before a 30% American tariff on its exports kicks in on Friday.
South Africa's relations with the United States soured after President Donald Trump assumed office in January 2025. / Photo: Reuters
South Africa's trade ministry said on Tuesday that it still wanted to negotiate a trade deal with the United States, before a 30% tariff on its exports to the US is due to kick in on Friday.

Pretoria has been tight-lipped about its negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration ahead of the August 1 deadline, which comes as the two countries' relationship has deteriorated over South Africa's domestic race policy and its genocide case against Israel.

In a statement, the trade ministry said it was still waiting for "substantive feedback from our US counterparts on the final status on our framework deal."

