Dangote Refinery drops lawsuit against Nigerian fuel importers
Dangote Refinery has withdrawn its lawsuit against Nigeria's midstream and downstream petroleum regulator and several fuel importers, including state-owned NNPC Ltd.
Dangote Refinery, which is owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, started operations in January 2024. / Photo: Reuters
Dangote Refinery has withdrawn its lawsuit against Nigeria's midstream and downstream petroleum regulator and several fuel importers, including state-owned NNPC Ltd, over fuel imports, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

Africa's largest refinery had sought to nullify fuel import licences issued to NNPC Ltd, AYM Shafa Ltd, A.A. Rano Ltd, T. Time Petroleum Ltd, 2015 Petroleum Ltd, and Matrix Petroleum Services Ltd. It also sought 100 billion naira ($66 million) in damages.

Dangote Refinery had brought a lawsuit arguing that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency is violating the law by continuing to issue petrol import permits to NNPC and other fuel traders. NMDPRA has not commented on the allegation.

It said in its suit, filed at Nigeria's Federal High Court, that the law only allows imports to address production shortfalls.

Notice of discontinuance

In a notice of discontinuance filed on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Dangote's lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, said: "Take notice that the plaintiff herein discontinues this suit against the defendants forthwith." No reason was given for the withdrawal.

The case is still scheduled to be heard on September 29, when the defendants may either seek costs or waive them, allowing the court to formally strike out the suit.

SOURCE:Reuters
