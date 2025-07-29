President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel’s continued blockade and assault on Gaza, describing the conditions in the besieged Palestinian enclave as “worse than Nazi camps.”

Speaking at a joint news conference with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan accused Israel of committing genocide over the past 22 months.

“The terrorist state of Israel has been committing genocide against our brothers in Gaza, brutally massacring them for 22 months in a 360 square kilometres area,”

He added that Israel's systematic use of hunger and water deprivation against civilians was a clear sign of inhumanity: “Israel’s use of hunger as a weapon against Palestinians is the clearest indication that they have no humanity.”

Erdogan’s remarks come as international concern grows over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where starvation and lack of medical supplies have reached critical levels due to Israel’s prolonged blockade and bombardment.

Türkiye, Kazakhstan ties

In addition to the Gaza crisis, Erdogan and Tokayev discussed expanding bilateral defence ties.

Turkish president said Ankara and Astana had agreed to advance cooperation in the military and defence industries.

The two leaders have announced that 20 agreements were signed during Tokayev’s visit to Ankara.

Erdogan also noted that a joint declaration signed during the visit reaffirmed support for the rights of Turkish Cypriots, adding: “We underlined respect for Turkish Cypriots’ equal and inherent rights.”