Somalia commends Türkiye for security collaboration amid peaceful Ramadan
Information Minister Daud Aweis underscored the importance of Türkiye’s continuous defense collaboration in Somalia's battle against the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.
Türkiye provides Somalia with military academy training, technical support, and advanced defense equipment. / Others
March 25, 2025

By Nuri Aden

The Federal Republic of Somalia has expressed its deep appreciation to Türkiye for its steadfast solidarity and cooperation in supporting Somalia’s ongoing fight against the terrorist group Al-Shabaab. 

Speaking to TRT Afrika, Somalia's Information Minister, Daud Aweis, underscored the importance of Türkiye’s continuous defense collaboration in Somalia's battle against the extremist and militant group, which has long destabilized the nation.

Minister Aweis emphasized that Türkiye’s support is not limited to technical aid but reflects a deep, enduring brotherhood that strengthens Somalia’s security forces at a crucial time in the country’s struggle. 

“Our relationship with Türkiye is a long-term, institutional partnership built on mutual interests and strategic cooperation,” Minister Aweis remarked. “It is vital in combating terrorism, enhancing security, and promoting long-term peace in the region. This partnership serves as a model for how emerging powers can help recovering states stabilize and develop.”

 Peaceful Ramadhan

Minister Aweis further commended Türkiye’s ongoing support during the holy month of Ramadan, calling it a true gesture of solidarity. He noted that Türkiye’s collaboration has significantly contributed to Somalia's peace-building efforts. 

“Our partnership with Türkiye has been invaluable,” Aweis continued. “Their consistent collaboration throughout Ramadan has been a reflection of true brotherhood and has played a key role in restoring peace to Somalia.” 

Somalia’s security forces have benefited substantially from Türkiye’s assistance, including military academy training, technical support, and advanced defense equipment. These efforts have led to notable progress, culminating in a much safer and more peaceful Ramadan in 2025, a sharp contrast to previous years marred by violence and insecurity.

 "Thanks to this collaboration, we are witnessing a more peaceful Ramadan,” Aweis said. “The resources provided by our defense partnership have been instrumental in strengthening our military operations against Al-Shabaab, playing a crucial role in our progress on the battlefield.”

 Propaganda outlets

Somalia’s President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has spearheaded a nationwide offensive against Al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group that has plagued Somalia for over a decade. Recently, Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) successfully neutralized over 80 terrorists and captured several others in a major blow to the group.

The Somali Ministry of Information has also taken significant steps to counter Al-Shabaab's propaganda by shutting down numerous media outlets affiliated with the terrorist group. This move has been praised by the Independent Media Council of Somalia, which commended the government's actions as necessary to protect the public from the manipulation and distortion of religious values. 

In addition, the Somali government has banned the use of the term “Al-Shabaab” in certain media outlets as part of its efforts to limit the group’s influence over public discourse. 

Minister Aweis concluded his statements by reaffirming Somalia’s commitment to defeating Al-Shabaab. He emphasized that Somalia's security forces, with the support of Türkiye and other international partners, would ultimately liberate the country from the grip of terrorism. 

“We are confident in the success of our operations thanks to our strategic position in the region, and we thank Türkiye for its continued support,” Aweis stated. “With our allies, we will defeat Al-Shabaab and restore lasting peace and stability to Somalia.” 

Somalia’s autonomy

Minister Aweis also urged international media to be cautious about claims suggesting that foreign pressure influenced Somalia’s recent cabinet decisions due to its ties with Türkiye. He stressed that such narratives misrepresent Somalia’s autonomy, as the country's leadership makes decisions based on what is best for the nation and its people. The origins of these claims remain unclear, and it is crucial to maintain accurate, responsible discourse regarding Somalia’s political affairs. 

The Minister furher added that Somalia would continue to collaborate with its international allies in a way that aligns with its vision for security, development, and self-reliance. As a sovereign nation, he emphasized that Somalia is committed to strengthening strategic alliances based on mutual respect, ensuring that its security, development, and stability remain top priorities.

 

