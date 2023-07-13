SPORTS
2026 World Cup qualifying draw for Africa released
The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19, with 48 teams set to take part in the tournament.
African teams will play the 2026 World Cup qualifiers between November 13, 2023 and October 14, 2025. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
July 13, 2023

The 2026 World Cup qualifying draw for Africa has been released.

The draw was released in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday.

Group A

Egypt, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Djibouti

Group B

Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Togo, Sudan, South Sudan

Group C

Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Lesotho

Group D

Cameroon, Cape Verde, Angola, Libya, Eswatini, Mauritius

Group E

Morocco, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Tanzania, Niger, Eritrea

Group F

Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Kenya, Gambia, Burundi, Seychelles

Group G

Algeria, Guinea, Uganda, Mozambique, Botswana, Somalia

Group H

Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Malawi, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe

Group I

Mali, Ghana, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, Chad

Africa will have nine spots in the 2026 World Cup tournament that will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. Forty-eight teams will participate in the expanded competition.

The nine slots will go to group winners. The best four group runners-up will enter play-offs, and the winning team will qualify for inter-confederation tournament in March 2026.

The two best teams in the inter-confederation tournament will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be played on different dates between November 13, 2023 and October 14, 2025. The four group runners-up playoffs will be held between November 10 and 25, 2025.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
